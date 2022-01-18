Humana taps exec to lead its home health business

Humana has named Andrew Agwunobi, M.D., president of its Home Solutions business.

Agwunobi joins the insurer from the University of Connecticut, where he currently serves as interim university president as well as CEO of the UConn Health System. He will take the position effective Feb. 21 and will report to Humana CEO Bruce Broussard.

Humana touted Agwunobi's clinical background and experience in tackling the cost drivers of healthcare as key skills he'll bring to the new role.

Andrew Agwunobi, M.D. (Humana)

“Andy is just the person we need for this critical Humana role leading our Home Solutions business,” Broussard said in a statement. “He has a real passion for care in the home. He has been responsible for a home health care organization as part of an integrated system."

RELATED: Humana expands home healthcare ambitions with Kindred deal

"He has extensive operational experience with for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and he’s a doctor—he understands the value of care in the home, why seniors want more of it and our vision at Humana for making it much easier for people to get the care they need at home," Broussard added.

Humana significantly expanded its reach in the home health market, becoming the largest provider of such services in the country with its acquisition of Kindred at Home. The $5.7 billion deal closed in August 2021.

Kindred at Home provides home health, hospital and personal care services to more than 550,000 patients per year.

Prior to joining UConn, Agwunobi served as chief operating officer at the 14-hospital St. Joseph Health System and as CEO at the five-hospital Providence Health Care System.

“I’m excited about Humana’s focus on its Home Solutions business and especially interested in ways we can transform the home health industry together,” Agwunobi said in a statement. “As the ongoing COVID pandemic has accelerated interest in and shifts to in-home care and home health models, I’m highly confident that we will be able to help the people we serve achieve better health outcomes. My experience to date has prepared me well for this new opportunity with Humana.”