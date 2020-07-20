Humana, REACH Kidney Care launching care coordination program in 4 states

Humana building
Humana has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at improving kidney care. (Humana)

Humana and REACH Kidney Care are joining forces to offer coordinated care for kidney disease in four states.

The program will be available to Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, Humana announced Monday. The goal of the program is to slow prevention of the disease and better educate patients in collaboration with their primary care physician and nephrologist.

Nurses, pharmacists and dieticians at REACH Kidney Care will inform patients with kidney disease about in-home care options, including dialysis, and will provide health and medication assessments.

"We’re committed to offering our members with kidney disease a modern, personalized strategy that provides synchronized care options,” said Amal Agarwal, M.D., Humana’s vice president of transformative home solutions, in a statement. “This whole-person approach to treating chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease provides our members greater choice and flexibility in their care, including for some the option for in-home treatment.”

RELATED: Humana, University of Houston started a pop-health-focused med school 2 years ago. Then COVID-19 hit

The partnership with REACH is the latest in a list of new team-ups launched by Humana that focus on kidney care. In May, the insurer announced that it would join forces with Healthmap to launch a care coordination program in Florida, and in December announced two other partnerships with Monogram Health and Somatus on kidney care.

Improving kidney care has also been a focus at the federal level. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a series of five new payment models that aim to boost the use of home dialysis and access to transplantation. 

The Trump administration also formed KidneyX, an accelerator for innovative solutions to transform kidney care.

