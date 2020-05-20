Humana, Healthmap team up on Florida kidney care coordination program

Humana is teaming up with Healthmap Solutions, a specialty population health management company, to offer a new care coordination program for Medicare Advantage and commercial members in Florida with kidney disease.

Healthmap's platform fills gaps in kidney care by streamlining communication between providers and coordinating services, Humana said in an announcement provided first to FierceHealthcare.

The company's team of nurses, dieticians, pharmacists and social workers provide education, health and medicine assessments and counseling.

Healthmap's clinicians work alongside the patient's primary care providers and nephrologists to slow the progression of kidney disease and inform patients on their options, including home dialysis.

“Coordinated care is part of Humana’s longstanding commitment to approaching health care holistically, in order to enhance the member care experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost of health care,” said Amal Agarwal, M.D., Humana’s vice president of transformative home solutions, told FierceHealthcare. “We want to empower our members with chronic kidney disease through greater knowledge about the disease, and more awareness about care options.”

The new program is available now to eligible members.

The Florida program joins a series of new care coordination offerings for kidney care patients that Humana launched late last year. Humana teamed up with Somatus in Georgia and Virginia and Monogram Health in Louisiana and Mississippi for the pilots.

Overhauling kidney care has also been a significant focus for regulators. The Trump administration announced a series of five new payment models with the goal of reducing reliance on clinic dialysis over home dialysis or transplantation.

The Department of Health and Human Services also formed KidneyX, an accelerator that seeks to promote innovative solutions to kidney care.

As a result of the initial care coordination agreements we announced in 2019, we’ve seen an improvement in quality of care — for example, improved patient medication adherence — and the member experience, including patient engagement, awareness of care options, and more," Agarwal said.