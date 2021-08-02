Humana names new group, military and specialty business segment president

Humana has tapped a new segment president to lead its group, military and specialty business line.

Sue Schick will step into the leadership role on Sept.1, succeeding Chris Hunter, who will leave Humana at the end of the year to pursue other career opportunities, the insurer announced Monday.

Prior to joining Humana, Schick spent 16 years in senior leadership roles within UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid and commercial businesses. She brings 30 years of insurance industry experience to her new role, Humana said.

“From the day Sue arrived at Humana, the Management Team and I have been impressed by her leadership in the segment, from her work to restructure our market operations to her inclusive management style,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana CEO, in a statement. “We have ambitious growth goals in place for our Group, Military and Specialty businesses team, and I am highly confident that Sue is the right person to help us achieve those goals.”

RELATED: Humana names interim CFO Diamond to post permanently

The business segment includes 1.2 million employer plan members and 12 million commercial and Medicare specialty members, Humana said. It also partners with the Department of Defense on administering the TRICARE program to 6 million active-duty military, retired or family beneficiaries in the east region, Humana said.

Schick said in a statement that she's excited about the opportunities available in the segment, including the longstanding work with TRICARE.

“What I am most excited about as I prepare to take on this new role is the opportunity to help the people we serve achieve better health," she said. "From our employer and specialty customers and members to the U.S. Department of Defense, we’re proud to serve millions of Americans in this segment, and looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us.”

Hunter joined Humana in 2014 as chief strategy officer and played a key role in moving the company forward, especially following the collapse of its planned merger with Aetna.

Hunter took over the president role in 2018, Humana said.