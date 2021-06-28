Humana names interim CFO Diamond to post permanently

Humana has named interim Chief Financial Officer Susan Diamond to the role permanently, the insurer announced Monday.

Diamond first joined Humana in 2006, according to the announcement, and has served in multiple leadership roles across the company, including on its Medicare and financial teams. She led the insurer's $5.7 billion acquisition of Kindred at Home, which is the largest in Humana's history.

Also as interim CFO, she led the insurer's acquisition of onehome to expand its value-based care offerings.

“Susan is a seasoned and experienced financial executive with extensive knowledge of our business, including deep operating experience from her leadership of key areas of our Retail Business, and most recently, her leadership of our Home Business, growing it into the largest offering of its kind,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana’s CEO, in a statement.

RELATED: Humana to double number of Neighborhood Centers it operates in North Carolina

“We have great confidence in her abilities and the contributions she will make in the next chapter for Humana as we execute on our strategic plan and deliver shareholder value. Given the strategic nature of the CFO role, Susan also will be able to continue to contribute in a meaningful way to our home health business, a key component of our overall company strategy," Broussard said.

Before joining Humana, Diamond worked at Smoothstone IP Communications, Prosperitas Investment Partners and PwC.

Humana will also begin a nationwide search for its next segment president of home business to replace Diamond, the insurer said. It will also create an Office of Home Solutions that includes Diamond to continue building out its home health solutions.