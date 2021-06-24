Humana to double number of Neighborhood Centers it operates in North Carolina

Humana is doubling the number of Neighborhood Centers it operates in North Carolina as membership in the state continues to grow.

At these public centers, Humana provides a number of services and activities including healthy cooking demos and social events. The centers are open to people who are not Humana members as well, the insurer said.

Humana currently operates centers in Ashville and Greensboro. Over the next year, the company plans to open locations Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem, with the Charlotte center specifically targeting members with North Carolina State Health Plan Medicare Advantage coverage.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant expansion in North Carolina and are excited to build on our work to improve the health and well-being of our Medicare Advantage members,” said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Humana North Carolina Medicare vice president, in a statement. “This includes the North Carolina State Health Plan retirees that we have the privilege to serve.”

Humana tapped Charlotte as one of its Bold Goal markets in 2019. In that program, the insurer puts a focus on improving community health and growing the number of Healthy Days experienced by its members.

The new Charlotte center will be staffed by 70 call representatives who are currently working remotely but will phase into working in-person at the center as Humana's COVID-19 work guidelines permit.

In addition to growing the footprint of these centers in the state, Humana said it will continue to back statewide public health efforts, such as Senior Games events that encourage physical fitness.