Humana, Fresenius expand partnership into 39 more states

Humana is growing its partnership Fresenius Medical Care North America to offer more coordinated care for members with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease.

Fresenius currently provides care coordination services to members in three states, but the expanded partnership will grow that to an additional 39 states, Humana announced this week. Fresenius' model focuses on early detection to prevent chronic kidney disease from progressing, improving quality of life and reducing hospitalizations and associated costs.

Fresenius offers behavioral health screenings, medication checks and adherence assistance, nutrition assistance, care management for multiple chronic conditions and education about and assistance for home dialysis when possible, Humana said.

New Whitepaper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new whitepaper. Download Whitepaper

These services will be available to eligible members beginning Jan. 1.

RELATED: CMS finalizes payment model aimed at boosting access to home dialysis, kidney transplants

It will also offer education and assistance with transplants and palliative care for patients that need such services.

“In the evolution of renal disease care, we are confident that the best way to improve health outcomes and the patient experience is personalized coordination that meets the needs of each individual," said William Shrank, M.D., chief medical officer at Humana, in a statement. "That’s especially vital in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Humana and Fresenius have also entered tion value-based arrangements for in-center and home dialysis services and the care coordination programs for chronic kidney disease patients, with compensation to be based on quality and patient outcome goals, according to the announcement.

Humana has been on a tear in announcing new regional team ups around kidney care. Beginning in 2021, seniors with end-stage renal disease will be eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, so insurers should be planning now to adapt to these needs of these high-cost patients, experts say.