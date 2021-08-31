Highmark, CareFirst join forces on plan targeting labor union members

Two large Blues plans are joining forces to launch a new plan design aimed at labor union members.

CareFirst and Highmark unveiled Union Blue this week, with the coverage set to be available for the 2022 plan year. Union Blue is designed as a plan that "meets the unique needs of the men, women and families of labor," the insurers said in an announcement.

The payers are promising a high-touch experience that uses data analytics to identify the needs of union members to proactively and more effectively manage their care.

“We’re excited to work with CareFirst to build a solution that draws on our deep experience and is tailored to the unique needs of this market,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark and chief growth officer. “We’ve built a robust foundation of service and member experience for Union Blue to identify and manage a range of individual health conditions across a diverse population. As a result, we’re enabling multiple touchpoints for members to help lead to positive health outcomes.”

The plans will include access to a nationwide team of advocates and registered nurses to assist members in navigating their care, and the technology stack aims to drive more effective care coordination, the insurers said.

Plan members will be able to take advantage of the national Blues network, which includes 1.7 million providers.

The two insurers said they also want to pave the way for other Blues plans to offer options specifically targeting the labor market, according to the announcement.

“The communities we serve are home to so many labor unions and union members,” said Brian Pieninck, CEO of CareFirst, in a statement. “We’ve worked with Highmark to create a best-in-class solution, delivering access to care that addresses their needs and leads to healthier outcomes. Together, our 360-degree approach and service expertise with the labor population will ensure we meet individuals wherever they are on the health continuum.

"Union Blue provides simplicity and personalized care backed by the valuable national resources of Blue."