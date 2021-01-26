Health First Health Plan signs on to use Oscar's technology platform

Health First Health Plan has signed an agreement with Oscar Health to offer its members in Brevard County, Florida, access to the startup insurers' suite of tech tools.

Oscar will provide members in Health First's Medicare Advantage and individual plans with its member engagement platform and other provider and broker services, according to an announcement.

Health First will remain responsible for a number of services including care management, network performance management and physician credentialing.

“Our agreement with Oscar will give our members access to the same high-quality medical care they know and trust, plus a new technology platform that will make using the healthcare system even easier for them,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO of Health First.

“We are thrilled that our members will now have the ability to use the Oscar technology, including 24/7 virtual urgent care and personalized Care Teams. By ensuring they have access to these convenient, no additional cost features, we can offer our members even more affordable care through our health plans," Johnson said.

Most services will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2022, according to the announcement.

Oscar Health has announced a number of partnerships and new releases of late, including a teamup with Cigna to launch co-branded plans that target small businesses. Oscar also partnered with Florida providers Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System on a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan.

“This agreement with Health First Health Plans furthers Oscar’s commitment to the Central Florida region and the communities we serve in the area,” said Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO. “Our hope is that Oscar’s technology platform will help the Health First Health Plans members get the most out of the plan they have come to know and love by making great care cost less.”

Oscar is gearing up to go public sometime this year.