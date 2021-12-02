Express Scripts launches new prescription discount card solution

Express Scripts has launched a new solution that aims to integrate prescription discount card pricing into members' existing benefits.

Through the new Right Price offering, a member who is eligible for savings through a discount card will automatically see those savings applied at the pharmacy counter. Matt Perlberg, senior vice president of supply chain at Express Scripts, told Fierce Healthcare that the pharmacy benefit manager most often sees these discounts come into play for members who have yet to meet their deductible.

For about 2% of claims, members who are purchasing generic drugs but have not yet met the deductible may find these coupon cards lead to a lower price than their drug benefits, Perlberg said.

And while this is a fairly small subset of people, these members may have to "jump through hoops" to secure the best price on the drugs. The PBM saw an opportunity to ease a frustrating barrier for some of its members with this solution, he said.

"By and large, clients and members want to stay inside the benefit," he said. "In the vast majority of circumstances, they don't want to shop around or go on a scavenger hunt to get the best price."

The goal, he said, is to offer a solution that is seamless to the point that members aren't even aware it's working. Integrating these discounts into the benefit keeps Express Scripts' health and safety checks in place when members are in this situation, Perlberg said.

"Ultimately, our goal is to offer flexible solutions for our clients to best meet their needs," he said.

In addition, Express Scripts has enhanced its existing partnership with Amazon. Members can access another option for home delivery, and discount cards offered through Amazon will be available through Express Scripts' Inside Rx savings program.

For clients who choose this option, members can log into Amazon Pharmacy's website and see the price for drugs under their benefit, Amazon's retail prices and its prescription discount card for that product.