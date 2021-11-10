Express Scripts launches option for employers to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

Express Scripts
Express Scripts has created a new coverage solution for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. (Express Scripts)

Express Scripts is launching a new option for employers to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests under the pharmacy benefit.

Beginning Jan. 1, members who can access the benefit can visit an in-network pharmacy to purchase an applicable COVID-19 test. Members can then show their Express Scripts member card at checkout, which will process the purchase through their benefit.

Plans can set the copayment for the test at either a discounted rate or a $0 copay, Express Scripts said.

“Since the inception of the pandemic, Express Scripts has developed innovative solutions and resources to help employers keep their workforce healthy and safe,” said Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts.

“Our new COVID-19 test kit solution creates more affordable and easily accessible testing options, ultimately contributing to safer communities and less disruption in our daily lives," Bricker said.

Express Scripts offers other COVID-19 solutions such as digital vaccination records, vaccine clinics and employer return-to-work tools, according to the announcement.

