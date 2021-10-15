Editor's Corner—Medicare Advantage open enrollment opens today. Hear top industry execs discuss the trends to watch

Medicare open enrollment has officially begun, with payers large and small eyeing significant growth opportunities in the industry's hottest market.

Over the past several weeks leading up to the start of open enrollment, the Fierce Healthcare team has covered the growth plans for the major national players as well as rising star ratings and other hot topics in Medicare Advantage.

However, later this month, you'll have the opportunity to hear more about these trends straight from the executives in the trenches.

Fierce Health Payer will host a free virtual event Oct. 26, including speakers from across the MA ecosystem to discuss the state of the market, the impact of digital health and more.

Registration is open now to tune in live. Here's a look at some of what's in store on the agenda:

Anthem, Cigna and SCAN Health Plan leaders discuss what's next for MA

Christine Leo, vice president of senior products at Cigna; Elena McFann, president of Medicare at Anthem; and Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and officer at SCAN Group and Health Plan, will sit down for a discussion on the current state of Medicare Advantage and where they see the market heading.

All three organizations have big ambitions in the market, and Leo, McFann and Stanislaw will also dive into how they are thinking about differentiating their products in a crowded field and how benefits in Medicare may be evolving.

Catch this session to open our summit at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Digital health is making a splash in MA in a big way

COVID-19 kicked the adoption of digital health into high gear across the country, a trend that extends to the Medicare population.

We'll be joined by Meghan Joyce, chief operating officer at Oscar Health; Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health; Jon Bloom, CEO of Podimetrics; and Julia Hu, co-founder and CEO of Lark Health, to discuss how technology can be a critical tool to improve chronic care management, close care gaps and address seniors' social needs.

They'll also share some of the secret sauce in engaging with seniors on digital health at 1 p.m. ET.

One-on-one with top industry executives

In addition to broader panel discussions, we'll be sitting down for one-on-one interviews with four top payer executives to dive deep into more specific trends they're focusing on at their organizations.

Hear from William Shrank, M.D., chief medical officer at Humana, and Renee Buckingham, segment president of Humana's primary care organization, about why the company is investing heavily in senior-focused primary care and what results they've seen so far.

Christopher Ciano, president of Medicare at Aetna, will dive into how he and his team are harnessing the full breadth of the CVS enterprise to address health equity and member engagement and how that's allowed them to think differently about benefits.

Also, Andrew Toy, president and chief technology officer at Clover Health, will discuss why the company views a broad network approach as critical to caring for Medicare beneficiaries and how that's embedded in the company's mission.

