Editor's corner: Fierce Health Payer's top 10 stories of 2021

UnitedHealth Group announced its plans to acquire data analytics company Change Healthcare in March, and, since then, that nearly $8 billion deal has dominated headlines in both the insurance and technology wings of the industry.

The nation's largest insurer was a fixture on our top 10 most-read stories of 2021, accounting for four headlines and a slew of others that fell just short of our list. Other UnitedHealth headlines that resonated with you this year included CEO Andrew Witty's plans to more effectively unite its health plan with Optum as well as the company's new chief medical officer.

Another key topic for 2021? Medicare Advantage, both in terms of the market itself and regarding some of its biggest players. Humana, an MA fixture, stars in two of our top headlines for the year, as did the latest on MA premiums heading into the 2022 plan year.

Here's the list of the 10 most read stories for this year:

1. UnitedHealthcare cuts Envision from its provider network

UnitedHealth's ongoing feud with physician staffing firms has been a running theme for the year, with the January news that the insurer would ax Envision from its network topping our most-read list. UHC is also embroiled in a heated legal back-and-forth with TeamHealth.

2. Humana rumored to be eyeing Centene takeover, again: report

The stock market was again atwitter about rumors that Humana could acquire government insurance giant Centene. Similar rumors swirled two years ago, which were summarily shutdown. As of now, nothing has come of these rumors, but we'll be watching this closely.

3. Centene launching organizational restructuring effort, will cull 3K employees, 1.5K open jobs

Following the closure of its acquisition of rival WellCare Health Plans, Centene has embarked on a quest to reexamine its business lines and focus on the most high-value aspects. As part of that, the insurer announced it would restructure its organization and eliminate thousands of positions and open jobs.

4. 4 of the biggest healthcare trends CVS Health says to watch in 2021

Since its acquisition of Aetna was completed in 2018, CVS Health's reach sprawls into many segments of the healthcare industry. Experts at the healthcare giant outlined several key trends to watch, including a looming mental health crisis and the expanding role of pharmacists.

5. Why UnitedHealth sees combined powers of its health plan, Optum as a competitive advantage

Andrew Witty was named CEO of UnitedHealth Group in February, and, after stepping into the role, he's outlined several times this year his ambitions for more effectively uniting the strengths of its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses. Optum, in particular, has untapped potential, he said.

6. UnitedHealth Group taps Wilson as new chief medical officer

In more UnitedHealth executive news, the company announced late last month that Margaret-Mary Wilson, M.D., will step into the role of chief medical officer and that she'll put a particular focus on addressing health inequity. Her predecessor, Robert Migliori, M.D., will retire.

7. Aetna launching nationwide virtual primary care solution

Over the summer, Aetna teamed up with Teladoc to launch a national virtual primary care option. Virtual primary care and virtual-first health plans are shaping up to be a key trend to watch in the coming year as more payers consider such benefit designs.

8. Medicare Advantage premiums to decline slightly in 2022, Part D to rise by nearly 5%

Medicare Advantage is the hottest market in the insurance industry right now, and news from that segment is always in demand. In September, the Biden administration said that MA premiums were set to decline for the 2022 plan year, while Part D premiums would increase.

9. Humana to pilot new tech-enabled chronic care management platform

Humana kick-started a pilot for a new tech-y platform for chronic care management. Humana Care Support will harness enhanced data analytics to create an integrated, personalized experience for members, the company told Fierce Healthcare exclusively.

10. UnitedHealth, Change Healthcare enter timing agreement with DOJ over megamerger

Updates in the UnitedHealth-Change merger were plentiful this year, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigated the deal on antitrust grounds. The two companies agreed that they would not complete the deal until the DOJ wrapped up its investigation.