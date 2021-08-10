Aetna launching nationwide virtual primary care solution

Aetna is launching a new nationwide primary care solution, the insurer announced Tuesday.

The new solution is backed by Teladoc Health's physician-led care team model and harnesses Aetna's provider network and the slate of services provided by CVS Health, the insurer's parent company.

Patients will have access to a continuous relationship with a virtual primary care doc, which begins through a 30- to 45-minute initial visit, and extends to subsequent visits. Members can also connect to a diverse array of physicians and specialists depending on their needs, Aetna said.

"The future of digital health solutions is rapidly unfolding," said Dan Finke, executive vice president of CVS Health, and president of Aetna, in a statement. "Aetna Virtual Primary Care is a first-of-its-kind health care solution that provides a simple, affordable, convenient way for eligible members to receive quality primary care from a physician-led care team that knows them and is accessible from virtually anywhere."

Members can seek a primary care visit in a "timely" manner, Aetna said, and will also have a $0 copayment for select virtual and in-person services at CVS MinuteClinics.

Care services include comprehensive preventive services, including biometrics screenings and chronic care support, that are personalized to meet a patients' individual needs, Aetna said.

Between visits, members also have access to a virtual nurse care team through unlimited in-app texting or phone visits. The nurses will provide support before, after and during visits, including assistance with connecting to local in-person services.

Members can also access in-person services within Aetna's network without referral requirements, and they can also use other virtual services provided by Aetna, such as virtual mental health counseling, dermatology services and urgent care.

"Aetna Virtual Primary Care gives our members the power of choice and convenience, making it easier for people to get and stay healthy, even when balancing the demands of work and life," said Finke. "This, coupled with access to in-person visits with providers in our network, including MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations, provides the flexibility needed for better health outcomes."