Deloitte: Lack of clear vision hindering many payers' digital transformation journeys

As health plans overhaul their digital offerings to meet consumers' needs, some are struggling with a lack of vision or are having trouble prioritizing projects, according to a new survey from Deloitte.

Researchers at Deloitte surveyed 35 technology leaders at health plans with at least 500,000 members and conducted in-depth interviews with ten of those leaders to gather insights on where their organizations faced hurdles in their digital transformation journeys.

The survey found that nearly half (49%) said the lack of a clear vision has hindered that work. In addition, many organizations have made the least progress in advancing consumer-facing platforms, with 57% saying they're in the process of doing so and 45% said they plan to begin within one to two years.

"The paradox comes into play in that more organizations are really feeling the pressure and the need to meet consumers where they’re at," Bill Preston, principal at Deloitte Consulting and one of the report's authors, told Fierce Healthcare.

"A lot of organizations are having this struggle as they’re on their digital transformation journey of, 'What can I start while I also have these large projects underway?'" he said.

The survey participants were polled on their progress in modernizing five technology platforms: clinical, core administrative, analytics, engagement and customer service. Just two of those surveyed said their organization had fully modernized one of these platforms.

However, while the journey has been slow-going, health plans who may be earlier in this process can find "quick wins" to enhance digital engagement while continuing to progress in broader modernization efforts, according to the report.

For example, greater use of text messaging to connect with members adds to the "omnichannel" experience that they've come to expect from other sectors, such as retail. Or, data analytics tools can be harnessed to address potential gaps in care or allow for more personalized network referrals, improving outcomes and the members' healthcare experience.

The pandemic has only furthered consumers' interests in these platforms, as they've grown accustomed to having access to alternative avenues of communication that are convenient from home, Preston said.

While payers are at different points in this transformation, and some may have yet to start really investing in this work, he said the "worst thing an organization can do now is do nothing."

The volume of disruptors looking to crack the healthcare market is proof enough that thinking about digital transformation should be a key strategic focus for health plans.

"I think the organizations that sit back and watch the market unfold are going to fall way behind in what is going to be a very consumer-oriented future health market," he said. "The strategy of sitting and waiting to see trends unfold just means that there are others just waiting to take share from you."