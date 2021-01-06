CVS taps veteran marketing exec to serve as first ever chief customer officer

CVS Health has created a new role in its C-suite: chief customer officer.

The healthcare giant has tapped Michelle Peluso, a seasoned marketing and sales executive, to serve in the position. As chief customer officer, Peluso will be spearheading the company's plans to "transform" its customer experience and its push for more digital health solutions.

Peluso will directly oversee CVS' "marketing and brand strategy, digital transformation and the end-to-end consumer experience," the company said in an announcement.

"Michelle is a seasoned executive with a strong track record in building a world-class consumer experience and delivering results," said Karen Lynch, who will become CEO of CVS Health on Feb. 1, in a statement. "Michelle's consumer focus will accelerate our work to ensure a connected health experience across all CVS Health touchpoints, as we continue to reshape health care as we know it today."

Peluso served most recently as chief marketing officer for IBM and has also worked as the chief consumer marketing and internet officer for Citigroup. Peluso was also at one time CEO of Gilt and Travelocity.

Peluso will report to Lynch as a member of CVS' executive team.

"I'm thrilled to join CVS Health and to help lead its purpose of helping people on their path to better health by giving every customer a connected experience that better meets their needs. COVID-19 has accelerated changes to health care delivery, and CVS Health's diversified offerings give it an unparalleled opportunity to lead the way in providing customers with a personalized and seamless experience at every interaction," said Peluso in a statement.

The new role aligns with one of CVS Health's key initiatives: transforming its pharmacies into community hubs that meet patients where they are. Its HealthHUB concept stores dedicate 25% more retail space to health services, and aim to be a location that patients can come to for questions about their health, prescriptions or coverage.

CVS is planning to have at least 1,500 HealthHUB stores open by the end of this year.