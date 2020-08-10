CVS, Salesforce team up to unite return-to-work platforms

CVS Health and Salesforce are partnering to bring together their return-to-work platforms.

The "strategic relationship" announced Monday will unite Salesforce's Work.com workplace management platform, which allows for wellness monitoring and manual contract tracing, with CVS' Return Ready offering, which offers flexible tracking and insights on COVID-19 testing.

Should an employer wish to deploy the two platforms in tandem, the services provided by both will be accessible through the Work.com system, the companies said.

“While COVID-19 testing is an important tool to responsibly reopen worksite and campus locations, a comprehensive strategy requires wellness monitoring and contact tracing to help prevent an onsite outbreak and spread of the virus,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., chief medical officer of CVS Health, in a statement.

“While there are a lot of COVID-19 tools hitting the market, the Work.com capabilities use the latest science and technology, and we believe together, with our Return Ready testing solution and clinical protocols, we can help our customers activate a comprehensive plan to return and maintain critical populations onsite," Brennan said.

CVS Health unveiled the Return Ready program in late June, and it aims to offer access to several types of tesing alongside real-time data analytics on cases of COVID-19 for employers and universities looking to reopen.

Users will have access to on-site testing conducted by CVS or to tests at one of the healthcare giant's 1,800 drive-thru locations.

Salesforce's Work.com, meanwhile, includes a survey tool that allows employers to track the health and wellness of workers and a contact tracing piece that will notify those who may have been exposed to a positive case, and then direct them to a CVS testing location.

The platform also offers shift management tools employers can use to safely monitor how many people are in the office at a given time and worker rotations, to maintain social distancing.

“Testing and manual contact tracing are key factors for organizations to reopen their shared locations and other shared spaces safely,” said Ashwini Zenooz, M.D., chief medical officer at Salesforce, in a statement. “Together, Salesforce and CVS Health are able to help organizations access solutions and services to help decrease the risks that individuals face as they transition back to their worksite and campus locations.”