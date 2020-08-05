CVS Health raises full year guidance as Q2 profits soar amid COVID-19 response

CVS drive thru COVID test
CVS Health opened more than 1,800 COVID-19 test sites at drive-thru locations and launched "Return Ready," a business-to-business testing program. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CVS Health raked in nearly $3 billion in profit in the second quarter as it continues to ramp up offerings to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug store and pharmacy benefit management giant beat Wall Street expectations as it reported earnings of $2.98 billion — or $2.26 per share — up from $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of $1.93 per share on $64.5 billion in revenue.

Product Spotlight

Top-Rated Mobile App for Health Insurance Members

Zipari’s Mobile App is the smarter, easier, and better way for payers to engage members on the go and directly in the palm of their hands. Members can find the right doctors, receive notifications, send messages, view claims, track spending, talk to a nurse, download ID card, and more. It’s ready to install and launch in a few months.

Its second quarter revenues of $65.3 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up about 3% from $63.4 billion the same quarter a year earlier. 

“We have a strong foundation of clinical expertise, data analytics and digital capabilities, and unmatched consumer and community reach which has allowed us to rapidly bring our strategy to life at an unprecedented time," said CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo in a statement.

RELATED: Merlo: CVS seeing massive increases in telehealth use, home prescription delivery due to COVID-19

"The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to consumers in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand which has never been more important," he said.

Among those opportunities, CVS Health opened more than 1,800 test sites at drive-thru locations and launched "Return Ready," a business-to-business testing program. 

Read more on
Finance Earnings COVID-19 pharmacy benefit management CVS Larry Merlo Aetna

Suggested Articles

Merger
Tech

Teladoc to buy Livongo in $18.5B deal

Telehealth giant Teladoc is acquiring virtual care company Livongo in a deal valued at $18.5 billion.

by Heather Landi
Humana building
Payer

Humana posts $1.8B in Q2 profit

Humana reported $1.8 billion in profit for the second quarter, nearly double its haul in Q2 2019 and a massive increase from the Q1 2020.

by Paige Minemyer
A closeup of a stock market ticker
Hospitals

Relief funds pivotal in keeping hospitals afloat during Q2

Hospital system second quarter earnings illustrated just how pivotal a $175 billion provider relief fund was to offsetting major COVID-19 loss

by Robert King