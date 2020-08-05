CVS Health raises full year guidance as Q2 profits soar amid COVID-19 response

CVS Health raked in nearly $3 billion in profit in the second quarter as it continues to ramp up offerings to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug store and pharmacy benefit management giant beat Wall Street expectations as it reported earnings of $2.98 billion — or $2.26 per share — up from $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of $1.93 per share on $64.5 billion in revenue.

Its second quarter revenues of $65.3 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up about 3% from $63.4 billion the same quarter a year earlier.

“We have a strong foundation of clinical expertise, data analytics and digital capabilities, and unmatched consumer and community reach which has allowed us to rapidly bring our strategy to life at an unprecedented time," said CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo in a statement.

"The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to consumers in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand which has never been more important," he said.

Among those opportunities, CVS Health opened more than 1,800 test sites at drive-thru locations and launched "Return Ready," a business-to-business testing program.