CMS says 800K more have signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov in second week

More than 800,000 additional people signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov in the second week of open enrollment, according to new data from the Trump administration.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Thursday that 803,741 enrolled in plans through Healthcare.gov between Nov. 8 and 14. Through two weeks, 1.6 million have enrolled in coverage.

That includes 170, 284 new customers and 633,457 people renewing coverage in week two, CMS said.

RELATED: More than 800K signed up for ACA plans on HealthCare.gov on first week of open enrollment

To date, 343,628 new customers have signed up for coverage and 1,278,478 have renewed their coverage.

CMS notes that Pennsylvania and New Jersey are no longer participating in Healthcare.gov and have instead moved to their own state-based exchanges, with residents of those states accounting for 578,251 sign-ups or 7% of the total for open enrollment in 2020.