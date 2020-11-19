CMS says 800K more have signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov in second week

Affordable Care Act
CMS released a look at signups on Healthcare.gov in the second week of open enrollment. (Getty/zimmytws)

More than 800,000 additional people signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov in the second week of open enrollment, according to new data from the Trump administration.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Thursday that 803,741 enrolled in plans through Healthcare.gov between Nov. 8 and 14. Through two weeks, 1.6 million have enrolled in coverage.

That includes 170, 284 new customers and 633,457 people renewing coverage in week two, CMS said.

Webinar

How to Mobilize a Superior Member Experience

Learn how health plans can develop the best mobile app strategy to drive self-service and improve member engagement and satisfaction.

RELATED: More than 800K signed up for ACA plans on HealthCare.gov on first week of open enrollment

To date, 343,628 new customers have signed up for coverage and 1,278,478 have renewed their coverage.

CMS notes that Pennsylvania and New Jersey are no longer participating in Healthcare.gov and have instead moved to their own state-based exchanges, with residents of those states accounting for 578,251 sign-ups or 7% of the total for open enrollment in 2020.

Read more on
Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Health Insurance Exchanges Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Healthcare.gov

Suggested Articles

Alex Azar
Hospitals

Feds promise supplies as COVID-19 cases soar across country

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said it has beefed up the Strategic National Stockpile to be ready to meet demand amid new virus surges.

by Robert King
medical surgery
Hospitals

CommonSpirit 'not anticipating' total surgery closure from COVID

CommonSpirit Health wants to avoid wholesale shutdowns of elective procedures as COVID-19 flares up across the country.

by Robert King
coronavirus vaccine
Payer

The case for value-based pricing for COVID-19 vaccines

As planning for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine begins in earnest, experts say policymakers should consider value-based pricing.

by Paige Minemyer