CMS: More than 800K signed up for ACA plans on HealthCare.gov on first week of open enrollment

The first week of 2021 open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges saw 818,365 people sign up on HealthCare.gov.

The robust start to open enrollment, which began on Nov. 1, comes even during a presidential election.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which reported the numbers late Thursday, said that there were 173,344 new consumers and 645,021 who renewed their coverage for 2021.

CMS noted that New Jersey and Pennsylvania have set up their own state-run exchanges for the 2021 coverage year.

“Those two states accounted for 578,251 plan selections last year, accounting for 7% of all plan selections.

HealthCare.gov is used by residents in 40 states to pick plans on the ACA’s insurance exchanges.

The signups for the first week were much longer than the 177,082 who selected plans for the 2020 coverage year. However, the first week for 2020 consisted of only two days.