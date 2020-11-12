CMS: More than 800K signed up for ACA plans on HealthCare.gov on first week of open enrollment

A signpost with the words Affordable Care Act
(Credit: Getty/kroach) HealthCare.gov signed up more than 800,000 people during the first week of open enrollment. But overall numbers may decline as more states run their own exchanges. (Image: Getty/kroach)

The first week of 2021 open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges saw 818,365 people sign up on HealthCare.gov.

The robust start to open enrollment, which began on Nov. 1, comes even during a presidential election.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which reported the numbers late Thursday, said that there were 173,344 new consumers and 645,021 who renewed their coverage for 2021.

New White Paper

CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience

A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper.

CMS noted that New Jersey and Pennsylvania have set up their own state-run exchanges for the 2021 coverage year.

RELATED: SCOTUS appears poised to strike down ACA's individual mandate while keeping rest of the law

“Those two states accounted for 578,251 plan selections last year, accounting for 7% of all plan selections.

HealthCare.gov is used by residents in 40 states to pick plans on the ACA’s insurance exchanges.

The signups for the first week were much longer than the 177,082 who selected plans for the 2020 coverage year. However, the first week for 2020 consisted of only two days.

Read more on
Open Enrollment Affordable Care Act (ACA) Individual market Health Insurance Exchanges Insurance Premiums Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Suggested Articles

Regulatory

How Data is Driving 2021 Benefits Strategies

Learn how health plans can demonstrate agility with analytics to shape benefit plans in a time of healthcare transformation.

Sponsored by Health Data & Management Solutions
Graphic of workers with parachutes and ladders
Hospitals

Chutes & Ladders—Karen Lynch tapped to head CVS Health

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry.

by Tina Reed
BD vaccine syringe
Payer

HHS partners with pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

HHS launched a major partnership with pharmacy chains and independent facilities to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine after it is approved.

by Robert King