Cigna plans to expand its ACA exchange presence by 27% in 2021

Cigna aims to expand its presence in the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchanges by 27% in 80 new counties next year.

The insurer also announced that it will boost its plans sold on the exchanges, including offering new features intended to lower out-of-pocket costs. Cigna said it will grow its reach to more than 300 counties across 10 states.

“We have maintained a continuous and growing presence in the individual exchanges since their launch in 2014 and are excited by the opportunity to serve even more customers in 2021 and beyond,” said Brian Evanko, president of Cigna’s government business line.

RELATED: Federal appeals court sides with insurers over ACA cost-sharing reduction payments

The insurer noted that new plans will include $0 virtual care that includes behavioral health providers for most plans, a new diabetes care plan and coverage for some holistic services such as acupuncture.

Enhancements that were added last year such as a cap on insulin costs are included in the 2021 plans.

Open enrollment on the ACA's exchanges starts on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

Cigna is the latest insurer to expand its presence on the exchanges in 2021. UnitedHealthcare, which significantly scaled back its offerings in 2016, announced back in May it will enter Maryland’s ACA exchange.

Insurers also don’t appear to be shying away from the exchanges next year even as the fate of the ACA remains in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Nov. 10 on a lawsuit led by 18 red states seeking to dismantle the law. A decision is expected in June 2021.