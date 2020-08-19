Supreme Court to hear arguments on pivotal case that decides fate of ACA after election

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Nov. 10, a week after the presidential election.

The court was likely to schedule the hearing after the election that takes place Nov. 3. A decision on the case, which will decide whether the ACA is struck down, is expected in June 2021.

The case centers on a lawsuit brought by Texas and 17 red states. The lawsuit focuses on the ACA’s individual mandate for everyone to have insurance. The 2017 tax reform law zeroed out the penalty for the individual mandate.

Webinar Against Coronavirus, Knowledge is Power For organizations with a need for affordable and convenient COVID-19 antibody testing, Truvian's Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG antibody test empowers onsite testing at scale, with accurate results at 10 minutes from a small sample of blood. Hear from industry experts Dr. Jerry Yeo, University of Chicago and Dr. Stephen Rawlings, University of California, San Diego on the state of COVID antibody testing and Easy Check through our on-demand webinar. Learn More

The lawsuit claims the mandate is unconstitutional, and therefore the rest of the law needs to be scrapped.

A group of 20 blue states led by California is arguing the law can be severed from the mandate.

A federal district court judge sided with the red states in December 2018. An appeals court ruled last December that the mandate was unconstitutional but punted the decision to the lower court on whether the mandate can be severed from the rest of the law.

California and the other blue states appealed to the Supreme Court, which decided to hear the case in their term that starts in the fall. The Trump administration has sided with the red states in supporting the lawsuit.