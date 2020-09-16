Cigna to rebrand health services business line as Evernorth

Cigna is rebranding its health services business line, launching it as Evernorth.

Evernorth will include a slew of Cigna segments, including pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and specialty pharmacy Accredo, both of which will continue to operate with their existing branding under that umbrella.

The first solutions to launch under the Evernorth name include new platforms such as Healthy Ways to Work, which offers a suite of tools for health plans and employers to manage their employees' needs amid COVID-19.

(Cigna)

It will also include FamilyPath, a new coordinated solution for fertility care, Cigna said.

RELATED: Cigna plans to expand its ACA exchange presence in 2021

Cigna will also relaunch existing solutions such as Embarc Benefit Protection—which ensures members who need them have access to high-cost gene therapies—under the Evernorth branding.

Tim Wentworth, who serves as president of Cigna's health services business and was CEO of Express Scripts before the companies merged, will become CEO of Evernorth. He will be tasked with uniting the many solutions under the Evernorth umbrella into a coordinated and comprehensive platform, Cigna said.

"Evernorth represents our belief that health is the starting point of human progress and potential,” said Wentworth in a statement. “It builds on our leading capabilities, solutions, and partnerships in new and expanded ways that set us apart. Our philosophy and unbiased approach give us the ability to address health care challenges from a fragmented system and provide our clients with more choice. Evernorth will deliver innovative solutions not available anywhere else.”

The goal, Cigna said, is to offer a one-stop-shop for partners looking to harness their solutions as their reach extends beyond Cigna's membership. The Evernorth team will also continue to develop and launch new solutions through a data-driven approach.

“As champions for affordable, predictable, and simple health care, Cigna is taking on the toughest challenges – from rising costs to increasingly fragmented care,” said David Cordani, CEO of Cigna, in a statement. “Evernorth’s commitment to meeting the needs of those it serves, a relentless focus on data-driven innovation, and proven approach to partnering will further accelerate our growth and our ability to solve complex issues in health care for the benefit of those we serve.”