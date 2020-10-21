Cigna's Evernorth launching fertility solution FamilyPath

Cigna subsidiary Evernorth is launching FamilyPath, an integrated solution aimed at helping users navigate their fertility journey.

FamilyPath is designed to offer employers a comprehensive way to provide fertility benefits, and it's launching just as many are finalizing their benefit options for open enrollment.

The platform draws on a variety of capabilities across Evernorth, which includes Express Scripts and specialty pharmacy Accredo, to address gaps and challenges in understanding and traversing fertility treatment, according to an announcement.

Users are assigned a dedicated fertility adviser to help them understand potential health risks and educate them on success rates for different treatment options, Evernorth said. FamilyPath will also make pharmacy support available around the clock and will offer post-birth education and services for new parents.

Heather Trimble, vice president of product development at eviCore healthcare, a subsidiary of Evernorth, told Fierce Healthcare that she has firsthand experience discovering the complexities of fertility treatment and that personal accounts like hers and those from patients were critical to designing FamilyPath.

"We know that there is a problem that needs to be solved here," Trimble said.

Some 6 million women in the U.S. struggle with fertility, and that number is expected to reach nearly 10 million couples by 2025, Evernorth said. However, couples are often left to navigate their treatment journey on their own and may not have a complete understanding of their options or benefits.

Comprehensive coverage is rare, with about 80% of people who undergo fertility treatment having limited or no coverage for fertility services in 2018.

This means there is a significant, and growing, demand for comprehensive solutions like FamilyPath, Evernorth said. The company noted that a 2018 survey from Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey found that 57% of workers are willing to switch employers to a firm that offers fertility benefits including in vitro fertilization and egg freezing.

In addition, 61% of employees said they feel more loyal to their employer when such benefits are covered. Trimble said the data suggest solutions targeting fertility can serve as a valuable differentiator for employers in recruiting workers, particularly millennials.

Trimble added that FamilyPath also offers solutions for same-sex couples and individuals looking to address fertility needs. The platform can provide referrals for surrogacy and for adoption if fertility treatments are not successful, she said.

"That is all what FamilyPath is about. It’s really supporting individuals and couples on that journey," Trimble said.

Cigna teased the launch of FamilyPath when it unveiled Evernorth's new branding last month.