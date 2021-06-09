Centene launches new COVID vaccine outreach campaign

Centene is teaming with its network providers on a new call campaign to encourage more of its members to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

During the calls, members will be asked if they have been vaccinated and, if not, receive assistance in scheduling an appointment for the shot. Centene said that the top 100 providers who increase their vaccination rates the most through the program will be given a $5,000 grant for medical equipment.

Alongside the campaign, Centene is rolling out a new public service announcement that highlights the way getting vaccinated can protect loved ones at risk for COVID-19.

"Uncertainty around the COVID-19 vaccine could lead some people to avoid or delay receiving the shot. We continue to be concerned that this could have significant consequences for their health and the health of their families," said Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene, in a statement.

"Through these two new initiatives, as well as other previously announced campaigns, we want to continue to empower people to actively contribute to their health and well-being by informing them about the benefits of the vaccine," Neidorff said.

Centene said the new program is the latest effort the insurer has launched to combat vaccine hesitancy. Centene said it has also been reaching out individually to members, particularly those who are at high risk for COVID-19, to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Centene's health plans have also arranged transportation to address a key barrier to access for some members, according to the announcement, and launched a previous PSA with members of the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.