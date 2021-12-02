Biden will announce commercial insurers must cover at-home COVID-19 tests as part of strategy to combat omicron

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that commercial insurers must cover the total cost of at-home COVID-19 tests purchased by their members, according to senior administration officials.

The announcement, in a speech Thursday, is part of a larger plan to combat the omicron variant, which first emerged in South Africa last week, but sporadic cases have cropped up in the U.S.

Officials said insurers already cover PCR tests that members can get at a doctor’s office and this requirement will expand to at-home tests too.

Biden is also expected to announce that the federal government will distribute 50 million free at-home tests to sites such as rural health clinics and community health centers.

The federal government will also deploy 60 emergency response teams to states as part of an effort to help new surges of the virus. The announcement comes as hospitals are already reeling from surges sparked by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Officials added in a transcript of a call to reporters on Monday that it has made $3 billion worth of investments to boost the manufacturing of at-home tests to ensure there is enough supply as the tests were hard to come by at the height of the delta variant surge this summer.

“We now have eight tests on the market, and supply will quadruple this month from where it was at the end of summer,” one administration official said.

The requirement only applies to people in employer-sponsored insurance and not those in government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid.