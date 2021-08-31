Aetna, ACES team to launch Institute of Quality for autism care

Aetna is teaming with Autism Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES) to establish an Institute of Quality for autism care.

Through the partnership, which is effective Aug. 1, members will gain access to value-based care for autism from ACES clinical teams. The institute will ensure both organizations are able to continue growing member's access to high-quality autism services, according to an announcement from Aetna.

It is Aetna's first such institute under the Applied Behavioral Analysis umbrella, the insurer said. Providers are selected based on excellence in care, commitment to improvement and ability to meet certain cost and quality thresholds.

ACES cares for patients with autism and other special needs throughout their lifetimes and has "an established track record of outcomes," Aetna said.

“Our collaboration with ACES on Aetna’s first-ever autism Institute of Quality is a key part of our commitment to improving access to quality mental health care," said Cara McNulty, president of behavioral health and employee assistance program at Aetna, in a statement. "The quality and effectiveness of ACES’ clinical care model for ABA is industry-leading and together we’ll improve outcomes for more families and their communities. Our members deserve quality, value-based autism care coordinated with the well-being of the whole family in mind.”

Aetna is aiming to increase access to quality care while also allowing it to be meaningful and easy for members to navigate, the insurer said.

“We’re delivering a differentiated provider network that’s consumer-focused,” said Angie Meoli, senior vice president of network strategy and provider experience at Aetna, in a statement. “Through our enhanced relationship with ACES, members with autism will have access to quality care that addresses their unique needs and is supported by a value-based arrangement that keeps care focused on patient outcomes and affordability.”