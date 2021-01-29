In a win for PBMs, Biden administration delays rebate rule

Pharmacy benefit managers have a few extra months to prepare for the Trump administration's rebate rule.

The Department of Health and Human Services has pushed back the start date for the rule, which was set to take effect on Friday, to March 22. The regulation, revived by President Donald Trump's HHS late last year, would replace protections for drug rebates in Medicare Part D with protections for discounts provided directly to consumers.

The safe harbors for rebates are set to be eliminated in January 2022, and the delay pushes back the launch of the new safe harbors for direct discounts.

Guide 3 Keys to the Future of CX in Healthcare Cut to the chase with this quick-read outlining 3 consumer experience (CX) strategies payers can start using immediately to fuel better outcomes and drive more value in 2021. DOWNLOAD THE CX BLUEPRINT

PBMs and insurers have blasted the rule as a gift to pharmaceutical companies, and warn that it will lead to higher premiums for Part D beneficiaries. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents PBMs, filed suit to challenge the rule.

RELATED: Trump revives war with payers and PBMs over future of Medicare Part D rebates

Industry groups praised the decision on Friday afternoon. The Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing, which includes major payers, providers and PBMs, said in a statement that it hopes the Biden administration will "focus drug pricing efforts instead on market-based solutions to increase transparency, boost competition and hold Big Pharma accountable.”

“We commend the administration for seeing through Big Pharma’s blame game and making the right call to delay this misguided policy which would do nothing to lower drug prices while also increasing premiums on Medicare Part D beneficiaries, costing taxpayers more than $200 billion and handing drug companies a more than $100 billion bailout," said CSRxP executive director Lauren Aronson in a statement.

America's Health Insurance Plans CEO Matt Eyles said earlier this week that he is "hopeful" that the Biden administration could pull the rule entirely. The White House has directed agencies to freeze regulations that have yet to go into effect.