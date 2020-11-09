These are the healthcare experts Biden named to his COVID-19 advisory board

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D., and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, M.D., will be among the public health leaders guiding the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden regarding COVID-19.

Vivek Murthy, M.D.

​​​​​(HHS)

Murthy and Kessler, as well as Marcella Nunez-Smith, M.D., who is associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine, will co-chair a lineup of familiar and high-profile public health experts in offering guidance on the COVID-19 response, Biden's transition team announced Monday.

“The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations," Biden said in a statement.

The team also includes:

Rick Bright, M.D. (PHE.gov)​​​​

Rick Bright, M.D.: Bright, an immunologist and virologist, was the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority from 2016 to 2020 and the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Bright was ousted earlier this year and said he was pushed out after he raised concerns about the safety of projected vaccine development timelines.



Luciana Borio, M.D.: Borio is a former director of the FDA's Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats and the former assistant commissioner for counterterrorism policy and acting chief scientist at the FDA. She has previously been involved in the response to such threats as the spread of Ebola several years ago. Borio is the vice president of technical staff at In-Q-Tel and a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ezekiel Emanuel, M.D., Ph.D.

(JAMA)