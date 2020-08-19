Ezekiel Emanuel outlines approach he'd take for distributing initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, figuring out who will get the precious few initial doses will be a major point of controversy.

Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, believes the vaccine needs to be given to people that have the highest risk of transmitting the virus.

That doesn’t necessarily include frontline healthcare workers.

Webinar Against Coronavirus, Knowledge is Power For organizations with a need for affordable and convenient COVID-19 antibody testing, Truvian's Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG antibody test empowers onsite testing at scale, with accurate results at 10 minutes from a small sample of blood. Hear from industry experts Dr. Jerry Yeo, University of Chicago and Dr. Stephen Rawlings, University of California, San Diego on the state of COVID antibody testing and Easy Check through our on-demand webinar. Learn More

He predicts that there will only be tens of millions of doses of a vaccine, or at the most, about 100 million doses. That isn’t enough to give out to everyone in the U.S. That, despite the federal government purchasing doses in advance of several vaccine candidates still in clinical trials.

“You are going to have to prioritize and I think that is going to be a difficult ethical decision,” he said during a livestream hosted by the Journal of the American Medical Association on Wednesday. “In that prioritization we have to keep our eye on the ball. I think people are misinterpreting the ball here.”

The primary goal is to reduce premature mortality, Emanuel said. A lot of people assume that the way to do that is to give frontline healthcare workers the vaccine first.

RELATED: Lawmakers press CDC for plan on distributing COVID-19 vaccine

“That may not be the best way to reduce premature mortality,” he said. “It may be better for example to immunize people at high risk of transmitting the virus both because of jobs and living situations and other circumstances."

Emanuel, a former policy advisor to the Obama administration, said detailed modeling and the best way to reduce premature mortality should be prioritized for decision making.

“I don’t know that frontline healthcare workers ought to be necessarily the highest priority given they can don and doff [personal protective equipment] effectively,” he said.

Emanuel noted that transmission among healthcare workers and from patients has lowered to nearly zero at University of Pennsylvania’s medical center.

But the risk for healthcare workers has been a major concern since the onset of the pandemic. The union National Nurses United has slammed health systems for requiring nurses to work with reused and reprocessed PPE.

He also warned of potential bottlenecks with producing and distributing a vaccine.

“Getting them into vials, shipped out, distributed and into people’s arms, each one of those steps is prone to a bottleneck,” Emanuel said.