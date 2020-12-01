Tenet Healthcare's revenue cycle company Conifer names new CEO

Tenet Healthcare named J. Roger Davis the president and CEO of its revenue cycle management subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions.

Davis most recently served as chief of Revint Solutions, which he helped lead "to become one of the largest, most comprehensive revenue integrity businesses in the healthcare sector," officials said in a statement about his appointment.

Davis will report to Saum Sutaria, M.D., who is president and chief operating officer of Tenet.

“Roger brings a superior knowledge base and proven track record gained from years of experience building and leading high-performing organizations within dynamic healthcare settings," Sutaria said in a statement. "In particular, Roger has depth of expertise that spans customer service, business development, infrastructure build-out and advanced technology solutions."

Davis also previously served as CEO of T-System, an ER documentation and coding software company, where he led the company’s sale to FNFV Group, the investment arm of Fidelity National Financial.

He previously served as a managing director at Accenture, where he led the development and delivery of health system, hospital, and physician practice-level transformation and performance improvement. He was also formerly executive director at Perot Systems/Dell Services, vice president at GE Healthcare/IDX Systems Corp., and COO for the faculty practice at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

The appointment comes several months after the departure of former Conifer CEO Joseph Eazor, who left suddenly in August after less than a year at the helm.

In July 2019, Tenet announced its plan to spin off its $1.5 billion revenue cycle subsidiary Conifer as a separate, publicly-traded company. Tenet remains in the midst of work spinning out Conifer by June 2021 and officials have continued to say during quarterly earnings calls they remain on track to reach that goal despite the executive shakeup.

It will be the culmination of a yearslong process for Tenet to divest itself from Conifer.