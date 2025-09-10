Hospitals

Optimizing hospitals with Siemens

By Ayla Ellison, Anastassia Gliadkovskaya Sep 10, 2025 1:16pm
Podnosis Siemens Siemens Healthineers Patient experience

What are the main challenges hospitals face today? And how can they begin to get their arms around them while centering patients in their decision making? 

In this episode of "Podnosis," Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks to Janina Beilner, SVP of healthcare at Siemens, about how the company helps hospitals use technology in a thoughtful way to improve their infrastructure, operations and ultimately the patient experience. 

