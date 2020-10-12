Nominations open for Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 of 2021 awards

If ever there were a year for a company to show what it's truly made of, this is it.

While the uneven impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have created true winners and losers across the healthcare industry between providers, health IT companies and payers, they have also illuminated the strategy, creativity and stamina behind some of healthcare's most revolutionary companies.

In the spirit of recognizing how companies have responded to the roller coaster of 2020 while positioning themselves to best thrive in 2021, we are opening nominations for our 2021 Fierce 15 awards.

Among our winners in previous years, we've recognized companies such as direct-to-consumer telehealth company Hims, which is now in the midst of going public, and Thirty Madison, which just scored $47 million in a series B funding round led by healthcare venture capital firm Polaris Partners and Johnson & Johnson.

We've told you about companies that have found their main products take on new value in the wake of the pandemic such as genomics company Color, which is partnering with United Airlines to provide rapid COVID-19 testing, as well as digital mental health startup Ginger, which banked a $50 million series D funding round to expand its on-demand mental health services.

Meanwhile, Fierce 15 alum and payer Oscar Health banked a $225 million funding round and unveiled the first markets for a co-branded product with insurance giant Cigna, and digital therapeutics and remote monitoring startup Biofourmis raised $100 million from high-profile investor Softbank's Vision Fund 2.

Big and small, high-tech and not, we want to tell our readers about the latest and greatest ideas that promise to shake up the delivery and business of care for patients. That's what being part of our Fierce 15 is all about.

Think your company has what it takes? Submit your nomination below by Nov. 2.