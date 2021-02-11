Nominations open for Fierce Healthcare's 2021 Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare

When it comes to recognizing the importance of a diverse set of voices in healthcare leadership, 2020 felt like a turning point.

With a national conversation around equity sparked by social unrest as well as stark evidence of racial disparities laid bare by disparities in COVID-19 outcomes, healthcare organizations joined corporate America in taking a harder look at their own role.

For instance, CommonSpirit Health joined with the Morehouse School of Medicine late last year to announce a 10-year, $100 million partnership to develop and train more Black physicians in an effort to address one of the underlying causes of health disparities. In December, dozens of corporations and organizations joined the OneTen commitment to hiring a million Black Americans over the next decade. Among healthcare organizations that took the pledge are Cleveland Clinic, Humana, Intermountain Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Merck.

Each week, as I compile our Chutes & Ladders compilation of new hires, I've seen more and more new positions devoted to addressing equity, such as at Humana.

In December, more than 20 health system members of the Catholic Health Association joined an equity pledge, committing to actions that would prioritize equity in their response to COVID-19 as well as to examining and changing their hiring, promotion and retention practices.

Time will tell whether these actions truly enact long-term change. But these moves show companies recognize the impact having a diverse set of voices across their organizations has on their ability to best serve patients and customers.

As we watch this shift, we at Fierce Healthcare want to take a step back and recognize the significant contributions already being made by people of color throughout the healthcare industry with our Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare awards. This month, we are putting out the call for nominations to celebrate 10 leaders across the healthcare industry—from physicians to CEOs to researchers to tech company execs—who are shaping the way healthcare of the future will be delivered.

What are we looking for?

We are seeking leaders who have made a measurable impact on healthcare in the past year and have a demonstrated track record in paving the way forward for everyone. We are looking for examples of innovation, passion and ingenuity that we'll be able to share with leaders across the industry. We will accept nominations for this program from all sectors across healthcare who are part of eligible minority groups including American Indian, Native Alaskan, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian, African American, Hispanic or Latino.

This is where you come in.

If you know of a minority leader in healthcare you believe is deserving of this honor, fill out the form as best you can below. Nominations are part of our process of assessing who will win the distinction of being one of our Most Influential Minority Executives in Healthcare, and nominees will be judged on professional accomplishments, community leadership and philanthropy as well as awards and milestones.

Forms must be sent in by Friday, March 5. Winners will be announced in April.

Thank you for your help in identifying these leaders. — Tina Reed, executive editor, Fierce Healthcare