Chutes & Ladders—Humana names first chief health equity officer; Providence promotes execs in integration strategy

Humana

Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., has been named to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Humana.

Nwando Olayiwola, M.D.

(Humana)

Olayiwola will report directly to Humana Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer William Shrank, M.D.

Olayiwola will be responsible for establishing the strategy to promote health equity across all Humana lines of business, including its care delivery assets. She will also further Humana’s focus on cultural sensitivity, ensuring that it’s fully integrated into the design and development of Humana clinical programs, products, services and all member interactions and communications, officials said.

Olayiwola will assume the role effective April 5.

Olayiwola has more than 20 years of experience in clinical and academic medicine, public health and health systems redesign. She joins Humana from the Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine, where she has served as Chair and Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine. She is the founding director of the Center for Primary Care Innovation and Transformation and practices family medicine at OSU’s Outpatient Care East clinic.

Providence

Amy Compton-Phillips, M.D.

(Providence)

Amy Compton-Phillips, M.D., will take on the role of president of clinical care at Renton, Wa.-based health system Providence.

The new role is part of a new integration of Providence's ambulatory care network and physicians enterprise groups with other clinical functions.

Meanwhile, Providence’s Home and Community Care division will be integrated with population health, led by Rhonda Medows, M.D., president, population health and chief executive, Ayin Health Solutions.

Rhonda Medows, M.D.

(Providence)

Compton-Phillips and Medows will continue to report to Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO of Providence.

“By operating as a fully integrated family of organizations, we can better serve our communities,” Hochman said in a statement. “We continue to invest in innovative ways to deliver care, and we are blessed to have the visionary senior leaders in place who can make high-quality care available and affordable to everyone.”

Compton-Phillips most recently served as Providence’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer. She is credited with shepherding Providence's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Kim, M.D., chief executive, St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare, Southern California, will serve as chief executive of physician enterprise and will report to Dr. Compton-Phillips. Mike Waters, chief executive, ambulatory care network, will also report to Dr. Compton-Phillips.

Medows is credited with implementing evidence-based initiatives that address some of the most complex issues in American health care such as homelessness, mental health resources, and inadequate access to care. Amid COVID, she rallied health care organizations to respond to health disparities worsened by the pandemic inspired Providence to invest an initial $50 million over the next five years to help achieve health equity.

Robert Hellrigel, chief executive, Home and Community Care (HCC), will report to Medows.

Ro

Albert Garcia (Ro)

Albert Garcia was named vice president of pharmacy and supply chain at Ro.

In the role, Garcia will lead strategy and business development for Ro's pharmacy operations.

He has 22 years of experience in the pharmacy industry as the former President of Coram, which is a CVS Health branch, and is the former President and COO of BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy.

> Jason Shook was named chief operating officer, in addition to his role as chief financial officer, at Texas Oncology.

> Mark Farrington was hired as the new CEO of Altair Health, a physician-managed healthcare systems that delivers comprehensive spine, brain and neurovascular care.

> NovaSignal, an LA-based medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced the appointment of Andy D. Bryant to its board of advisors.

> Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced Kathleen Healy-Collier was named market president for the Acadiana Region.

> Fern Health, a digital health company pioneering virtual musculoskeletal pain programs hired Brad Lawson as CEO.

> Lumeon appointed Tom Zajac to its board of directors as executive chairman.

> Family benefit support platform company Cleo named Amy Kux its chief financial officer, Martin Payne its chief commercial officer and Andrea Lessard its VP of people.

> Marcy Doderer, the president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s, became chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Children’s Hospital Association.

> Chris Hall has been elected chairman of Pill Connect, which focuses on medicine adherence monitoring and data capture on patient compliance.