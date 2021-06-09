Houston Methodist makes good on threat to suspend employees who refused to get vaccinated

The standoff between Houston Methodist and employees opposed to its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy came to a head this week with the suspension of 178 full-time or part-time staff, according to an internal email.

The system was the first major provider organization in the country to announce its policy back in late March. At the time, Houston Methodist set an April 15 deadline for its managers and a June 7 cutoff for the rest of its employees.

That policy was opposed by a minority of Houston Methodist’s staff, more than 100 of whom filed a lawsuit in late May arguing that the system was “forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment.” Many of these employees also participated in organized demonstrations against the policy as recently as this week.

In a staffwide email sent yesterday evening and shared with Fierce Healthcare, President and CEO Marc Boom, M.D., announced that 24,947 system employees have been fully vaccinated, 285 had received a medical or religious exemption and 332 were granted deferrals for pregnancy or other reasons.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of you as I know that for some, this was a very difficult decision,” he wrote in the email. “I want to personally thank you for choosing to get vaccinated. You did the right thing. You protected our patients, your colleagues, your families and our community. The science proves that the vaccines are not only safe but necessary if we are going to turn the corner against COVID-19.”

RELATED: Coronavirus tracker: Adolescent hospitalizations for COVID tick up in March, April, CDC says

However, 178 employees who were not fully vaccinated by the June 7 deadline and did not have an exemption or deferral have been suspended without pay for the next two weeks, Boom wrote.

“I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first,” he wrote.

“I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated. We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made,” he wrote.

The executive said he was “hopeful” that 27 suspended employees who had received one of their vaccine doses would seek full immunization during the initial two-week suspension.

He noted that the hospital was prepared for pushback from employees and others in the media for its mandatory policy and that “criticism is sometimes the price we pay for leading medicine.”

RELATED: In Missouri and other states, flawed data make it hard to track vaccine equity

In their lawsuit and during Monday protests reported yesterday by The Texan, employees opposing the policy likened Houston Methodist’s requirement to the medical experimentation conducted by German researchers during World War II. Because the vaccines have not received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, mandating their use would conflict with a set of research ethics established after the conflict known as the Nuremberg Code, they said.

On May 28, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission published guidance indicating that employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 “so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the [Americans with Disabilities Act] and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other [Equal Employment Opportunity] considerations.”

Several other hospitals and health systems including the University of Pennsylvania Health System and RWJBarnabas Health have come forward with their own policies mandating employee vaccination in the weeks since Houston Methodist’s initial announcement. Others like Ochsner Health have said they will not consider a mandatory requirement until the vaccines receive full FDA approval.

Boom acknowledged the other health systems adopting mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies in his letter and suggested “many more” will be announcing similar requirements in the days ahead. Doing so, he said, is part of a provider organization’s responsibility toward patient safety.

“This decision was ultimately made for our patients, as they are at the center of everything we do at Houston Methodist,” he wrote to the employees. “It should bring you great satisfaction to know that your actions will help keep patients as safe as possible when they come to us for care. You have fulfilled your sacred obligation as health care workers, and we couldn’t ask for more dedicated, caring and talented employees.”