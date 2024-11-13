Closing gaps in clinical trial infrastructure 

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” we’re diving deep into the current landscape of clinical trials in the U.S.

Various stakeholders face a complicated web of challenges in the system. Many patients, particularly from marginalized groups, struggle to find and get into trials. Meanwhile, with the acceleration of decentralized trial sites throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, some research programs are struggling to keep up financially. Between specialized technology, staffing and compliance measures, there’s a lot that goes into ensuring success. And unfortunately, these hardships are enough to turn some physicians away from clinical research.