Chutes & Ladders—Walmart nabs top Cambia exec; AHA's Nickels retiring

Walmart

Cheryl Pegus, M.D., has been tapped by Walmart to serve as its new executive vice president of health and wellness. She is Cambia Health Solutions' president of Cambia Consumer Health Solutions and chief medical officer of Cambia Health Solutions.

In the role, Pegus will lead health and wellness efforts "across the Walmart enterprise," the retail giant said in an announcement. She will report to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner. She has also been charged with furthering the company's "bold healthcare vision."

Pegus' first day with Walmart will be Dec. 21.

Pegus has also previously served in executive roles at Pfizer, Aetna and Walgreens, and is a trained cardiologist. She was recently honored as a Fierce Healthcare Woman of Influence.

At Walmart Health and Wellness, Pegus will oversee 4,700 pharmacies and 3,700 vision centers along with Walmart Health's clinics, digital health platforms and Walmart Insurance Services, the company's newly launched insurance brokerage.