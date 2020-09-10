Chutes & Ladders—UHS founder stepping down; Everlywell nabs former Livongo exec

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Universal Health Services

Marc Miller (UHS)

Alan Miller, founder of the hospital chain Universal Health Services, will step down as chairman and CEO of the system in January 2021.

The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based health system giant announced early Monday that President Marc Miller—who is Alan Miller's son—will become the new CEO in 2021. Miller will continue to serve as head of the board of directors at UHS.

Marc Miller has served as chief operating officer at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Florida and assistant administrator of George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He also served as CEO and managing director of Central Montgomery Medical Center in Pennsylvania before assuming executive leadership roles at UHS' corporate headquarters.

Marc Miller is also a member of the board of directors of Universal Health Realty Income Trust, which is a real estate investment trust with investments in 65 properties in 20 states. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Vermont and an MBA in healthcare from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Catapult Health

Julie Dimouakis

(Catapult Health)

Julie Dimouakis was promoted to the position of president and chief operating officer of Dallas-based on-site and virtual preventive healthcare provider Catapult Health.

She was previously in the COO role.

The promotion comes on the heels of the company's release of its VirtualCheckup product this month.

Prior to joining Catapult Health in 2011, Dimouakis held leadership roles at Viverae, Park Nicollet and Health Fitness Corporation.

EverlyWell

Andy Page (Everlywell)

Andy Page was hired to be home testing company Everlywell's first president. Page will report directly to CEO and founder Julia Cheek.

Page was most recently CEO of Caption Health, a venture-backed company that created the first FDA cleared device to enable individuals with no ultrasound experience to perform ultrasound exams.

Page is also formerly president of 23andMe and previously the president of Livongo, a chronic disease management digital health company that has a strong focus on diabetes.

Allegheny Health Network

Margaret

Larkins-Pettigrew

(AHN)

Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., was appointed to the role of chief clinical diversity and inclusion officer at Allegheny Heath Network (AHN).

Larkins-Pettigrew joints AHN effective Dec. 1 from University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland where she serves as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and as chairwoman of clinical diversity and inclusion and assistant dean of students.

She will be focused on working with AHN leaders to shape an inclusive workplace culture at the health system, further advancing its commitment to workforce diversity, cultural competency, and equitable healthcare delivery and outcomes for all patients and communities served, officials said in an announcement.

> Sean Slovenski, the former senior vice president and president of Walmart Health, left the role to become CEO of testing and immunization company BioIQ.

> Mike Matteo, the former chief client officer at OptumRx, was named president at Grand Rounds.

> John Webb was named Cigna Market President for West Tennessee/Arkansas/Mississippi. He most recently served as CEO and managing partner of Quantum Reach and has held leadership roles at Aetna, Unum and Rockwell International.

> Dallas-based pediatric health system Children’s Health appointed Dai H. Chung, M.D., as chief medical officer. It is the first leadership position named to a Children’s Health and UT Southwestern joint pediatric enterprise announced in late 2019.

> Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA's HealthONE, named Linda Gray as its new chief nursing officer. She most recently served as CNO at HealthONE’s Rose Medical Center.

> Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey named Henry A. Pitt, M.D., its new chief of oncologic quality. He most recently served as chief quality officer at Temple University Health System.