Everlywell nabs former 23andMe, Livongo exec as new president

Everlywell is bringing on Andy Page—former president at 23andMe and Livongo—as its first president amid what it calls a "period of explosive growth" for the at-home health testing startup.

Page will report directly to CEO and founder Julia Cheek.

“Andy is a seasoned leader with a long track record of helping lead beloved consumer brands and cutting-edge digital health companies as they grew to become the household names they are today,” Cheek said in a statement. “His expertise in managing complex operations and rapidly scaling revenue will be an invaluable asset as Everlywell scales to serve millions of Americans with accessible virtual care.”

Andy Page (Everlywell)

The Austin, Texas-based digital health company is in the midst of a major growth spurt.

In 2019, Everlywell raised $50 million in series B financing led by Goodwater Capital and Highland Capital Partners. The company, which started up in 2015, has grown to offer more than 30 at-home lab testing kits for food sensitivity, fertility, STDs, thyroid function, metabolism, vitamin D and inflammation. The testing kits are sold online as well as at retailers CVS and Target. The company surpassed 650,000 customers less than five years into operation.

In March, the company became one of the only companies to receive FDA approval to sell home COVID-19 testing kits to consumers.

Page spent four years as president of 23andMe during which the company grew to become among the most recognizable brands in consumer DNA testing.

He left Mountain View, California-based Livongo, a chronic disease management digital health company that has a strong focus on diabetes, in 2018. That company is now in the midst of being acquired by teleheath giant Teladoc in a blockbuster deal that could ripple throughout the virtual care landscape.

Page is also formerly the CEO of Caption Health, a venture-backed company that created the first FDA cleared device to enable individuals with no ultrasound experience to perform ultrasound exams quickly and accurately. He was also formerly the president at online luxury retailer Gilt Groupe.