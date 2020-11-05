Chutes & Ladders—Tampa General hires new CMO; SCAN Health Plan names chief financial officer

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Tampa General Hospital

Peggy Duggan, M.D., was named chief medical officer of Tampa General Hospital. Duggan will officially begin the role on January 24.

New White Paper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper. Download White Paper

Peggy Duggan, M.D.

(Tampa General)

In the role, she will oversee the functions related to physicians and patient care at the 1,006-bed facility, including medical staff services, patient satisfaction and quality of care measures.

Duggan previously served as chief medical officer for the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. She spent more than 15 years in the Mass General Brigham Health System (formerly Partners Healthcare) and practiced as a breast surgeon and medical director of the breast center.

Duggan is board-certified and earned a medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She also holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Boston University and completed the Brigham Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and has trained at the Association of American Medical Colleges CMO Leadership Academy.

SCAN Group

Michael Plumb

(SCAN Group)​​​​

Michael Plumb was named chief financial officer for SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans.

Plumb previously served as CFO of CareMore Health and Aspire Health, divisions of Anthem Inc., where he worked closely with SCAN's CEO Sachin Jain, M.D. to grow CareMore’s footprint from four to twelve U.S. states and, with the acquisition and integration of Aspire, to 32 states, officials said.

Linda Rosenstock

(SCAN Group)

Plumb joins SCAN, a $3.4 billion organization that provides coverage for more than 220,000 seniors, at a time when the organization is focused on growth and diversification, officials said.

SCAN also announced Linda Rosenstock has been elected its new board chairwoman. Rosenstock, who joined the SCAN board of directors in 2017, is dean emeritus of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Regina Benjamin, M.D.

(PDI)

PDI Inc.

Regina Benjamin, M.D., the former U.S. Surgeon General, joined the board of PDI, an infection prevention products and solutions company.

Benjamin, MD, served as the 18th U.S. Surgeon General from 2009 to 2013. She was also chair of the National Prevention Council, composed of 17 cabinet-level heads of federal agencies that released the first-ever National Prevention Strategy, whose goal was to change our healthcare system from one based on sickness and disease to one of wellness and prevention.

She attended Morehouse School of Medicine, obtained her MD degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and an MBA from Tulane University. Benjamin serves on several corporate boards, including two publicly traded healthcare companies.

Brian Rice

(Concord Technologies)

Concord Technologies

Brian Rice was named chief financial officer for Concord Technologies, which provides cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation software in healthcare.

Rice will oversee financial, operational, and people strategy and performance to facilitate further growth of the company, officials said.

Rice was previously CFO at MediaPro, a security training solutions company. Prior to that, he served as CFO at NetMotion Wireless, which delivers software solutions to increase data security and productivity as well as CFO Dexter & Chaney, now part of Trimble, which is part of the construction software technology sector.

> Greenway Health, a health information technology services provider, announced that Michael Blackman, M.D., will join the organization as chief medical officer.

> Family benefits company Cleo, appointed former president and chief strategy officer of Progyny Karin Ajmani to its board of directors.