Chutes & Ladders—Adventist Health CEO announces departure; Zocdoc names Morgan Stanley vet as CFO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Adventist Health

Scott Reiner

(Adventist Health)

Scott Reiner, CEO of Adventist Health, will be stepping away from the faith-based healthcare provider at the end of the year to build a family foundation for global health and well-being, the system announced late last week.

Reiner kicked off his career as a registered nurse at Adventist Health Glendale. He moved up the ranks to serve as the hospital’s president and CEO before taking on the chief operations officer and, eventually, CEO roles for the broader 24-hospital system.

During his roughly seven years at the wheel, Reiner oversaw expansions into six new communities, guided a strategic transition away from a purely hospital-centric business and created a new operating framework for the full system.

Reiner said he would continue to work at the system through the end of 2021. The health system has not announced any plans regarding his replacement.

Zocdoc

Edward Liu

(Zocdoc)

Edward Liu has joined online appointment booking and healthcare marketplace Zocdoc as its new chief financial officer.

He comes from a 21-year stint at Morgan Stanley, where he most recently served as its head of Americas Technology Banking. While there, he advised executive clients and led more than 150 transactions across IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, equity, private capital raises and more.

Liu also held roles at McKinsey & Company and Patricof & Co. Ventures.

At Zocdoc, he will be overseeing the company’s financial operations and support its efforts to scale.

Premier Health

Mary Boosalis

(Premier Health)

Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, is planning to retire from the health system near the end of 2022’s first quarter.

Boosalis started her three-and-a-half decade career as a critical care nurse before taking on progressively expanding leadership positions. She was named president and CEO of Miami Volley Hospital in 2006, chief operating officer of Premier Health in 2011 and took over the top roles in 2017.

Alongside weathering the COVID-19 storm, Boosalis’ tenure was marked by partnerships with community organizations and other physician partners, major campus expansions and the decision to close the former Good Samaritan Hospital.

Premier’s board of trustees said it will be conducting a national search for a replacement.

Omada Health

Steve Cook

(Omada Health)

Steve Cook is joining Omada Health, a digital chronic disease management company, as its chief financial officer.

He previously served at One Medical as its vice president and head of strategic finance. There, he helped the growing company secure a $350 million equity round, complete an IPO and acquire Iora Health. Prior to the primary care company, Cook held a role on Salesforce’s strategic finance team.

Cook will be overseeing Omada’s financial planning and will report directly to CEO Sean Duffy.

> Thirty Madison, a direct-to-consumer digital health company offering telehealth and online prescriptions, has added Oscar Medical Group President Neil Parikh, M.D., as its new president of medical services. The company is also bringing on Helen Kotchoubey as head of expansion and enablement and José Aponte as vice president of launch.

> University of Iowa Health Care has named Mark Henrichs as its interim CEO, effective Aug. 7.

> Transformation Capital, a venture capital firm focused on digital health, has added Robin Mercer as director of portfolio operations, Akanksha Mehta as senior associate and Jessie Wu as associate.

> Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris will be retiring at the end of October.

> Humana has promoted Sue Schick to president of its Group, Military and Specialty businesses, effective Sept. 1.

> Zipari, maker of a consumer experience platform for health insurance, named Shawn Kearl and Richard Juknavorian as its new chief revenue officer and chief product officer, respectively.

> etectRx, a digital health company offering an ingestible medication adherence solution, has named Erif Buffkin as its next president and CEO.

> Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton is stepping down Aug. 27.

> Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, has appointed Renee Gaeta as its chief financial officer.

> The Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has tapped Paul Macek, who has stepped down from his position on the system’s board, to serve as its interim CEO.

> West Virginia University Health System has named Michael Grace as its new chief administrative officer.

> Curebase, a decentralized clinical trial company, has tapped Paul Donnelly as its senior vice president of enterprise strategy.

> Anthem has added former Premier CEO Susan Dodson DeVore to its board.

> Buddi AI, a healthcare AI provider, has expanded its executive team with the additions of Vipul Kashyap as head of clinical informatics, Shankar Saibabu as chief operating officer and Jeff Nussbaum as chief revenue officer.

> Inspira has named Kimberly Talley as vice president of patient care services for Inspira Medical Centers Vineland and Elmer, Inspira Health Center Bridgeton and Inspira Health Center Woodbury’s inpatient behavioral health program.

> The Missouri Hospital Association has selected Jon D. Doolittle as its next president and CEO, effective in late October.