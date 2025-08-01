UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex to step down in September

UnitedHealth Group announced yet another major executive move this week, with Chief Financial Officer John Rex set to step down next month.

Rex will shift into the role of strategic adviser to CEO Stephen Hemsley on September 2, with Wayne DeVeydt to succeed him in the CFO chair. Rex joined UnitedHealth first as the CFO at its Optum division and has worked across healthcare organizations and sectors.

Hemsley said in a press release that he welcomes Rex's "continued insights" as the company continues to navigate its financial turnaround.

“John Rex has been an exceptional leader, having helped guide our company through substantial change with both strategic vision and strong commitment to our mission,” he said.

The change in CFO is the latest executive switch at UHG since Hemsley returned to the helm of the company in May. New leaders were tapped to take charge of UnitedHealthcare's government businesses, and Optum CEO Patrick Conway, M.D., has also stepped in as chief at its Optum Health division.

DeVeydt joins UnitedHealth Group from Bain Capital, where he is a managing director and operating partner. He previously served in leadership roles at Surgical Partners, Anthem and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“There is no organization besides UnitedHealth Group that presents the kinds of opportunities to make a difference in health care, from individual patient care to broad system efficiency, so I am eagerly looking forward to joining the team,” DeVeydt said in the release. “I’ve been fortunate to know John Rex for over two decades and am honored to follow a leader of his caliber.”