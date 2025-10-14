Oura raises $900M series E as smart ring sales catapult company's growth

Oura, the company behind the personal health tracker the Oura Ring, has raised more than $900 million in series E funding, reflecting the company’s rocketing revenue and sales over the last year.

The company is now worth $11 billion.

In 2025, Oura Rings soared in sales. The preventive health company has sold 5.5 million smart rings since 2015, and nearly 3 million of those sales occurred in 2025. Its total sales for the year are expected to reach $1 billion between the devices and app subscriptions, according to the company.

The Oura Ring and corresponding app track health metrics like sleep, fertility windows, heart rate, activity and movement and metabolic health.

The fundraising round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company with significant participation from new investor Iconiq and contributions from Whale Rock and Atreides, a press release by the company said.

Oura will use the funds to further develop artificial intelligence in its products, expand global distribution and develop new health features. The company’s valuation has more than doubled since its series D raise in December 2024, when it was valued at $5.2 billion.

The company was already on a fast upward trajectory last year, when it doubled its revenue to $500 million. Oura is in a position to double its revenue yet again in 2025, to $1 billion. Oura CEO Tom Hale told Fierce Healthcare last year that the company was profitable.

The raise comes as President Donald Trump’s health department has put a significant focus on bringing digital tools into the hands of consumers. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even floated the idea of giving wearables to all Medicare beneficiaries earlier this year.

Related How Oura is making the jump from consumer wellness to healthcare

The company has also sought to define a healthcare strategy beyond that of a consumer wellness product. It has built relationships with health plans by digging deeper into the connection between sleep habits and chronic diseases.

Fortune reported that the meteoric sales of the Oura Ring have stemmed from female shoppers, retail store sales, purchase of the device with health savings accounts and international expansion. The company did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

“This new funding is a testament to the strength of ŌURA’s business and the trust millions of members place in us every day,” Hale said in a statement. “We’re proud to be building not just a product, but a global movement toward proactive health—helping people understand their bodies, make better lifestyle decisions, and connect more effectively with their healthcare providers. Today, our technology supports consumers, employers, insurers and clinicians working together to advance preventive health at scale. With this investment, we will accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and set a new standard for what wearables can achieve in advancing preventive health.”

The chair of Oura's board of directors will also be changing hands. David Shuman, founder of Lateralus Holdings and a board member since 2016, will take over for Eurie Kim, managing partner at Forerunner. Kim has led the board since 2019 and will remain a member.