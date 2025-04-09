How Oura is making the jump from consumer wellness to healthcare

5 years later: A look back at the COVID-19 pandemic and how healthcare has changed
Payers

By Ayla Ellison, Paige Minemyer Apr 9, 2025 10:45am
The use of wearable devices continues to rise, and as consumers become comfortable with the array of wellness features that they offer, these companies are turning their eyes to healthcare. 

The team at Oura, which offers a smart ring that can track sleep and physical activity, has built relationships with health plans by digging deeper into the connection between sleep habits and chronic disease. 

In this week's episode of "Podnosis," Senior Writer Paige Minemyer sat down with Jason Oberfest, vice president of healthcare at Oura, to discuss how the company is approaching its push into healthcare. 

