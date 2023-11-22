Memorial Hermann implementing Laudio's AI platform to reduce admin burden on frontline workers

Memorial Hermann Health System is implementing Laudio’s platform to enhance employee efficiency and engagement.

The rollout will begin at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, with plans for a later system-wide expansion. Memorial Hermann will also become a strategic investor in the company—its investment was part of Laudio’s recent $13 million series B round.

Boston-based Laudio is the maker of an AI-driven workflow tool. Its platform automates repetitive work and offers daily suggestions and best practices meant to help frontline workers stay connected to their teams. That includes recommendations to managers on how to engage team members in order to reduce turnover and burnout. This automation helps boost leader efficiency and effectiveness, the company said.

“Frontline leaders are keystone roles within health systems, but tedious tasks and siloed systems limit their ability to harness opportunities for proactive, personalized engagement with their teams and patients,” Russ Richmond, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Laudio, said in a press release. “Memorial Hermann shares our commitment to enhancing support for frontline leaders and we’re proud to forge a strategic relationship with them.”

The nonprofit health system aims to create healthier Houston communities and prioritize people in its initiatives and investments. It also wants to recognize the challenges brought on by changing workforce dynamics and sources of strain on its frontline workers, according to a press release. By relieving frontline workers from administrative work, they can then better support their teams and patients, the organization said.

“We are always looking for new ways to further engage our employees and make them feel better supported. The unique challenges of recent years have only heightened the need for innovation in this area,” Feby Abraham, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Memorial Hermann, said in the announcement. “This technology aligns with our focus on utilizing cutting-edge digital tools to support system-wide improvements."

Nearly 20 health systems nationwide use Laudio, including Northwell Health, Novant Health, Tufts Medical Center and UNC Health. Through cross-client analysis, Laudio has found that sustained interactions in the platform reduced the risk of registered nurse turnover by 26%.