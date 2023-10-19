Memorial Hermann, Midi Health team up to expand access to menopause care in Houston

On Wednesday, World Menopause Day, two healthcare partners unveiled their collaboration to help patients going through midlife hormonal transitions.

Midi Health, a virtual provider focused on midlife care for women, is working with Memorial Hermann Health System to expand perimenopause and menopause care in Houston.

Patients will be able to access Midi’s telehealth services directly through Midi or by getting a referral from their Memorial Hermann-affiliated physician. All services are covered by insurance in Texas under major PPO plans.

Through Midi, each person gets a personalized care plan based on her health history, including any history of breast and other female cancers, genetic risk factors, ethnicity and race. After a virtual appointment, women may be referred back to their Memorial Hermann physician or specialists for in-person care, including screenings, surgeries, biopsies, ultrasounds and more.

The vast majority of women experience symptoms associated with menopause. And more than 85% of women in high-income countries don’t receive effective, regulator-approved treatment, according to a literature review’s findings published in September.

“With Midi Health, women now have an integrated solution to meet their full health care needs, in collaboration with their affiliated providers here at Memorial Hermann,” Victoria Regan, M.D., vice president of the women’s and children’s service line at Memorial Hermann, said in an announcement.

Midi’s care is guided by physicians and researchers, who oversee a network of nurse practitioners. Its offerings include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching and preventive health guidance.

“Menopause symptoms are correlated with cardiovascular disease, among other challenges,” Midi co-founder and CEO Joanna Strober said in the press release. “By intervening early, women can mitigate their risks. Plus many women aren’t getting the regular screenings they need like mammograms and colonoscopies. This program gives women access to the treatment they need at a crucial stage in their lives.”

Midi, founded in 2022, recently raised $25 million in a Series A round. As Fierce Healthcare previously reported, the startup planned to use the capital to expand operations and launch partnerships with some of the largest health systems in the country, as well as major U.S. employers.

It is partnered with fertility benefits leader Progyny, plus Stanford University and Service Now.

As of the end of September, Midi Health planned to expand its services to all 50 states by January 2024.