Innovaccer acquires customer engagement platform Cured to enhance patient experience

Innovaccer, maker of digital tools for providers, has acquired Cured, a digital marketing and customer relationship management [CRM] platform.

The strategic move will add more than 20 health systems and first-time digital health clients to Innovaccer’s current portfolio of customers. Cured’s three cofounders will assume leadership roles within Innovaccer and help drive the company’s healthcare CRM strategy.

Cured offers customizable, data-driven care journeys for provider clients to target outreach to patients. Working with the likes of UCHealth and Sutter Health, Cured’s offerings are meant to boost brand presence, build loyalty and drive patient engagement.

Merging with Innovaccer’s longitudinal patient record, “creates magic,” Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer, told Fierce Healthcare. Where the two companies have mutual clients, Cured does not have to expend resources to integrate with a health system’s EHR, he said. Instead, Innovaccer would supply it EHR data directly, enabling Cured to focus on delivering the highest quality product.

“There’s a natural synergy between our companies,” Andrew Sawyer, CEO and cofounder of Cured, said in a press release.

Combining its more than 80 curated journeys and predictive analytics with Innovaccer’s platform can drive innovation in patient experience, Sawyer added, “an area long overdue for improvement and lacking healthcare data and context by traditional CRMs and patient engagement solutions.”

The deal gives Innovaccer 100% ownership of Cured. Other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Innovaccer is focused as a company on several core areas: value-based care, patient experience and generative AI, Shashank recently told Fierce Healthcare. At JPM 2024 last week, the company unveiled its new medical record AI scribe, Sara. Its data platform houses a unified patient record with the goal of delivering insights to customers.

“You can now start understanding who the person is and really establish a meaningful care delivery relationship with them,” Shashank said.