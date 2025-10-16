Amazon One Medical launches telehealth service for pediatric care

Amazon One Medical introduced a pay-per-visit telehealth service for common pediatric conditions like pink eye, skin rashes and asthma prescription medication renewals.

The service offers parents and guardians virtual consultations and expert medical advice for select children's care needs, Amazon executives said in a blog post.

The telehealth service, available for children ages 2 to 11, can help treat pink eye, lice and more than 10 common skin-related issues such as eczema; bug bites; contact dermatitis; impetigo; fungal rashes (e.g., ringworm); hand, foot and mouth disease; fifth disease; roseola; poison ivy; and diaper rash. This service also covers EpiPen and asthma medication renewals. For any prescriptions that are needed, customers can fulfill those orders through Amazon Pharmacy or the pharmacy of their choice.

Message-based visits start at $29, and video consultations cost $49. Insurance, Prime memberships or Amazon One Medical memberships are not required to use the service.

Related One Medical rolls out menopause care offering across primary care clinics

The expanded virtual visits for children make healthcare more convenient and affordable for parents, according to Amazon One Medical executives. The service provides medical advice for time-sensitive concerns between pediatrician appointments, without the need for an urgent care visit.

"As a parent, I am all too familiar with taking a child who doesn’t feel well to urgent care and waiting too long, only to spend 10 minutes with a clinician," said Bergen Elsa, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, in a statement. “This service makes it easier for families to connect with trusted family care providers, day or night, saving time and money while providing peace of mind to parents and helping kids feel better sooner."

A number of startups offer pediatric telehealth services to meet a specific need for parents including Summer Health, Blueberry Pediatrics and Hazel Health along with more general telehealth companies like Teladoc Health.

Amazon continues to evolve its healthcare services since it acquired One Medical for $3.9 billion in February 2023.

A year ago, in June 2024, the online retail giant folded its Amazon Clinic telehealth service into its One Medical primary care platform.

That service was rebranded as Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth for more than 30 common conditions such as pink eye, the flu or a sinus infection. The company saw an opportunity to bring all its medical services together under a single brand, executives said.

Through its One Medical primary care clinics, the company has been expanding its healthcare services including recently rolling out a new menopause care offering. It's also putting kiosks in One Medical locations stocked with prescription medications to help patients get their meds immediately after appointments.

Amazon also is building out health system and employer partnerships to expand its network of primary care clinics. The company is now collaborating with CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Cleveland Clinic and Montefiore Health System is now partnering with the company to open up access to primary and specialty care in New York’s Westchester County and surrounding areas.