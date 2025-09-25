One Medical rolls out menopause care offering across primary care clinics

Amazon One Medical has rolled out a new menopause care offering at primary care clinics across the U.S.

Hundreds of One Medical’s primary care providers have volunteered and been specially trained to help patients navigate perimenopause and menopause. The training program was developed in-house. While each region One Medical serves will offer menopause visits, not all locations are participating.

Millions of American women enter perimenopause or menopause each year, and many of them report bothersome symptoms. Yet many go undiagnosed and untreated for a variety of reasons, including a lack of provider education. One Medical’s undertaking aims to expand access beyond its clinics.

“Since we have a national footprint, we have the ability to encourage others to follow suit in bringing this training into primary care,” Erin Duralde, M.D., One Medical’s national director of women’s health and menopause program leader, told Fierce Healthcare in an interview. Offering menopause care as a standard in this setting is just “not done,” she added.

Duralde is certified by the Menopause Society, a governing organization that guides evidence-based medicine in the space. The One Medical training program leaned on position statements and guidelines from the Menopause Society as well as from several endocrine and women’s sexual health societies. The training was based on patient scenarios, a format Duralde says providers learn best from, with the goal of getting providers comfortable with hormone therapy, contextualizing studies and dispelling myths.

“Any time something’s not part of standard medical school, nursing school training, it becomes under the purview of specialists,” Duralde noted. “But we hope to change that.”

The training takes a holistic approach, since menopause care is not only about treating symptoms, Duralde said. Providers must also consider how hormonal changes interact with other aspects of a person’s health, including things like cardiovascular risk, bone density and mental health.

“Menopause is so much more than just symptoms,” Duralde said. “We’re talking about a life transition.”

The company conducted a 10-month early rollout of menopause visits with a small cohort of specially trained PCPs in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, starting in 2024. Over 1,000 patients were seen during this time, with three-quarters starting on a treatment plan. A third felt more confident navigating the transition after just one visit.

While fertility and reproductive care have been the focus of much attention over the past several years, more companies are turning to menopause as Americans age. The menopause market is projected to reach a value of $600 billion by 2030. Nearly a fifth of employers reported planning to offer menopause-specific benefits in 2025, Mercer found.

Health tech companies like Elektra Health, Midi Health and Visana Health have also caught steam. Established giants like Maven Clinic also have relevant offerings, with Maven reporting that its Menopause & Midlife offering was its fastest-growing global segment as of late 2024.

Appointments for menopause can be made in One Medical’s app. The company takes most major insurers for scheduled visits, which bill at the same rate as a standard primary care visit, according to Duralde.

One of One Medical’s selling points is same or next-day appointments and longer visits with providers. Patients don’t need to be One Medical members to schedule in-person or virtual visits, which can be billed to insurance or paid out-of-pocket. Using the app, patients can also message care teams, access medical records and manage prescriptions. Optionally, patients can subscribe for a few dollars a month to access 24/7 on-demand virtual care with no copays or extra costs. Amazon Prime members get a discount.

One Medical coordinates with local specialists as needed for referrals. Common referrals, per Duralde, include cardiology, gynecologic procedures, surgeries, obstetrics for pregnant patients and orthopedic surgery.

Along with its direct-to-consumer business, Amazon One Medical also works with more than 10,000 employers that sponsor membership fees as a benefit for their employees and their dependents, according to the company.

Last year, the company teamed up with Cleveland Clinic to expand primary care services in northeast Ohio. Amazon One Medical also inked a major partnership with Health Transformation Alliance, expanding access to its primary care services to 67 employers and nearly 5 million employees.